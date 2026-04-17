Wipro share price slumps nearly 4% after Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Wipro's share price slumped almost 4% on Friday, 17 April, following the IT giant's reported consolidated net profit of ₹3,501.8 crore for the March quarter of FY26, which was down 1.89% from the previous year's ₹3,569.6 crore.

The profit decrease occurs amid a tough macroeconomic climate, which Wipro's CEO and MD, Srini Pallia, referred to during the earnings call as the “new normal”, characterised by geopolitical and policy challenges; however, he pointed out that overall IT spending has remained resilient.

Wipro's board has also sanctioned a massive ₹15,000 crore share buyback program, aiming to repurchase more than 5% of its equity, or up to 60 crore shares, from shareholders at a price of ₹250 per share.

The Bengaluru-based Wipro reported a year-on-year revenue growth of 7.6%, reaching ₹24,236.3 crore in Q4 FY26, up from ₹22,504.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced increases of 12.2% in profit and 2.8% in revenue.

The core IT Services division generated revenue of $2,651 million in this quarter, up 0.6% from the previous quarter and 2.1% from the same period last year.

For the upcoming quarter ending 30 June 2026, Wipro has projected IT Services revenue of $2,597-$2,651 million, suggesting a sequential growth rate of -2.0% to 0% in constant currency terms.

Should you buy, sell or hold? According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, Wipro Ltd reported a subdued performance in Q4FY26. IT Services revenue grew just 0.2% QoQ in constant currency terms, falling short of both the brokerage’s estimate of 0.5% and Street expectations of 0.9%. The IT Services segment’s adjusted EBIT margin stood at 17.3%, down 30 basis points sequentially, largely in line with estimates.

Large deal wins remained steady, with total contract value (TCV) at $1.4 billion (around ₹11,620 crore), up 65% QoQ but down 18% YoY. The company’s Q1FY27 guidance also appears weak at -2% to 0% growth.

Wipro is expected to begin FY27 on a soft note following a 1.6% YoY decline in FY26. However, the company has announced a buyback of ₹15,000 crore at ₹250 per share, a 19% premium to the current market price. Nuvama has raised its FY27E/FY28E estimates and maintains a ‘BUY’ rating with a target price of ₹255.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes that Wipro is likely to witness modest growth in FY27E, with revenue expected to rise around 1.0% year-on-year in constant currency terms.

According to the brokerage, this outlook factors in a weak start to the year, with Q1FY27 revenue projected to decline about 1.0% QoQ in constant currency, along with continued near-term headwinds such as delays in deal ramp-ups, weakness in key verticals, and a decline in contribution from top clients.

The brokerage also highlighted limited scope for margin expansion due to wage hikes, ramp-up of lower-margin deals, and ongoing investments in AI. It has largely maintained its estimates, noting that improved execution and consistent conversion of deal wins into revenue will be critical for a more positive outlook.

Motilal Oswal has reiterated a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹215, valuing it at 14x FY28E earnings.

Wipro share price today Wipro's share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹206.95 per share on the BSE; the stock touched an intraday low of ₹202.60 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Wipro shares opened with a gap down and witnessed follow-up selling in the morning session. As long as the bearish gap remains unfilled, the near-term bias is likely to stay under pressure.

“The gap zone of 208–210 will act as an immediate resistance; a sustained move above this could revive the uptrend. Until then, weakness may persist. On the downside, strong support is placed around 190–192, which is likely to act as a buying zone,” said Bhosale.