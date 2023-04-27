Wipro recently announced buyback of shares citing, "Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2023, inter alia, to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Company will be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws, at its meeting scheduled to be held over April 26 - 27, 2023."

