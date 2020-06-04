Shares of Wipro were up +0.78% at 10:59 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Wipro shares traded +0.78% higher at ₹212.95, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,21,668.01 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.02% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 0.7%. Among related stocks, TCS rose 1.39%, INFY rose 0.09%, and HCLTECH rose 0.62%.

At day's high, Wipro shares rose as much as 1.49% to ₹214.45, after opening at ₹212.90. Wipro shares had closed at ₹211.30 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹210.85 to ₹214.45 on BSE.

On BSE, Wipro shares had a 52-week high of ₹301.55 on Jun 14, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹159.6 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Wipro shares have traded in a range of ₹178.20 to ₹220.40 while in the last week, between ₹196.35 to ₹220.40. 0.44 Lakh shares of Wipro were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Wipro had posted standalone revenues of ₹13127.2 crore and profits of ₹2158.3 crore.

