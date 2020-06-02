Shares of Wipro were up +0.79% at 15:00 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Wipro shares traded +0.79% higher at ₹216.45, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,23,667.72 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.50% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 1.1%. Among related stocks, TCS rose 0.39%, INFY rose 1.09%, and HCLTECH rose 0.9%.

At day's high, Wipro shares rose as much as 1.68% to ₹218.35, after opening at ₹215.50. Wipro shares had closed at ₹214.75 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹211.20 to ₹218.35 on BSE.

On BSE, Wipro shares had a 52-week high of ₹301.55 on Jun 14, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹159.6 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Wipro shares have traded in a range of ₹178.20 to ₹220.40 while in the last week, between ₹187.75 to ₹220.40. 2.86 Lakh shares of Wipro were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Wipro had posted standalone revenues of ₹13127.2 crore and profits of ₹2158.3 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via