Shares of Wipro were up +1.46% at 10:59 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market. Wipro shares traded +1.46% higher at 222.00, giving it a market capitalization of 1,26,838.69 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.37% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 1.8%. Among related stocks, TCS rose 1.61%, INFY rose 2.55%, and HCLTECH rose 0.54%.

At day's high, Wipro shares rose as much as 2.06% to 223.30, after opening at 218.05. Wipro shares had closed at 218.80 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 215.85 to 223.30 on BSE.

On BSE, Wipro shares had a 52-week high of 301.55 on Jun 14, 2019 and a 52-week low of 159.6 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Wipro shares have traded in a range of 178.20 to 223.30 while in the last week, between 210.20 to 223.30. 2.67 Lakh shares of Wipro were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Wipro had posted standalone revenues of 13127.2 crore and profits of 2158.3 crore.

