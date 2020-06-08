Shares of Wipro were up +1.46% at 10:59 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market. Wipro shares traded +1.46% higher at ₹222.00, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,26,838.69 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.37% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 1.8%. Among related stocks, TCS rose 1.61%, INFY rose 2.55%, and HCLTECH rose 0.54%.

At day's high, Wipro shares rose as much as 2.06% to ₹223.30, after opening at ₹218.05. Wipro shares had closed at ₹218.80 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹215.85 to ₹223.30 on BSE.

On BSE, Wipro shares had a 52-week high of ₹301.55 on Jun 14, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹159.6 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Wipro shares have traded in a range of ₹178.20 to ₹223.30 while in the last week, between ₹210.20 to ₹223.30. 2.67 Lakh shares of Wipro were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Wipro had posted standalone revenues of ₹13127.2 crore and profits of ₹2158.3 crore.

