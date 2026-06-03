Where will Wipro stock be in three years?

Two years ago, few investors would have believed that IT stocks would deliver almost zero returns by now.
These stocks have declined swiftly over the past few months, but this has less to do with the individual companies themselves than with structural changes in the industry. Over the past two years, Wipro stock has returned just 3.5% compounded annually, even accounting for the 1:1 bonus in December 2024.
Today, we will evaluate the company’s prospects over the next three years. Note this is not a recommendation on the stock in any form.
Before we delve into the details, let’s find out a little about Wipro.
IT stalwart
Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. It helps clients realize their ambitions to build intelligent and sustainable businesses through its consulting-led approach and the Wipro Intelligence suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and transformative offerings. With more than 240,000 employees and business partners in 65 countries, it is among India's top IT firms.