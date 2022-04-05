Wipro shares fall ahead of record date for interim dividend

Wipro shares fall ahead of record date for interim dividend1 min read . 05 Apr 2022
- Wipro has fixed Wednesday, April 6, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of interim dividend
Shares of Wipro fell nearly a per cent to ₹600 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's early deals, as the IT stock started trading ex-dividend, a day ahead of the record date for its interim dividend. The IT major declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share for the current financial year 2021-22.
Wipro has fixed Wednesday, April 6, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of interim dividend. The said dividend will be paid on or before 24 April.
This is the second interim dividend that the company is paying to its shareholders. Wipro had declared its first interim dividend in January this year.
Wipro, which gets a bulk of its topline (revenue) from IT services expects revenues from that business to be in the range of $2,692-2,745 million in the March 2022 quarter. This translates into a sequential growth of 2-4% for the March quarter.
The IT services major posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,969 crore for the December 2021 quarter, and said it has logged strong performance in revenues and order bookings. The profit was almost flat from the year-ago period of ₹2,968 crore. Its revenue from operations grew 29.6% to ₹20,313.6 crore, from ₹15,670 crore in the quarter ended December 2020.
