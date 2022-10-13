Wipro shares hit 52-week low post Q2 results. Good time to buy or sell?2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 10:42 AM IST
- Wipro shares plunged more than 6% to hit a 52-week low on the BSE in Thursday's early deals
Shares of Wipro Ltd plunged more than 6% to hit a 52-week low of ₹383 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early trading session after the IT services major reported an over 9% drop in its September quarter net profit to ₹2,659 crore, weighed down by rising staff expenses and lower non-US earnings.