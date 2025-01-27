Wipro shares in focus ahead of record date for ₹6 interim dividend tomorrow

Wipro, along with financial results, announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per share on January 17, setting January 28 as the record date for the said dividend.

"The Board of Directors of Wipro, have at their meeting held over January 16-17, 2025, considered and approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹ 6 per equity share of par value ₹ 2 each to the Members of the Company as on January 28, 2025, being the Record Date. The payment of Interim Dividend will be made on or before February 15, 2025," Wipro said in an exchange filing.