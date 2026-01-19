Wipro shares price crashes 10% after Q3 results. Should you buy or sell?

Wipro shares price slumped nearly 10% on Monday's session after Q3 results. A major IT services company announced a 7% drop in consolidated net profit, totaling ₹3,119 crore for the third quarter of FY26, impacted by one-time restructuring costs and the implementation of new labor codes.

Bengaluru-based reported a net profit attributable to equity shareholders of ₹3,353.8 crore during the same quarter last year.

Wipro experienced a one-time provisional effect of ₹302.8 crore due to the implementation of the new Labour Codes.

The quarter from October to December also saw a one-off expense of ₹263 crore for Wipro due to a recently completed restructuring initiative.

Wipro's operational revenue grew by 5.5% to ₹23,555.8 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to ₹22,318.8 crore during the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Wipro’s profit decreased by 3.9%, while revenue increased by 3.7 percent.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2026, Wipro anticipates revenue from its IT Services division to fall between USD 2,635 million and USD 2,688 million, indicating a sequential growth of 0-2 percent in constant currency.