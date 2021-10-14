Wipro shares surge to record high post Q2 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

“While the stock has run-up recently (57%, last 6m), it still trades at 5% discount to Infosys and 15% discount to TCS – a gap which we expect to narrow, with strong performance by the company in coming quarters. Having waited for validation of the consistency and sustainability of the recent strong performance, we are now fairly convinced about the Wipro turnaround story. We upgrade to BUY," said PhillipCapital. It has a target price of ₹780.