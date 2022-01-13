“Both revenue and EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin slightly below expectation. The revenue growth was led by strong performance in BFSI and consumer verticals. EBIT margin was down on a sequential basismainly led by higher employee cost (cost of revenue) that grew sequentially. Deal booking remained strong," said Piyush Pandey, Lead Analyst – Institutional Equities, Yes Securities. It currently has an Add rating on the IT stock.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}