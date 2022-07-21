Wipro shares trade near 52-week low after disappointing Q1. What brokerages recommend?2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 09:23 AM IST
Shares of Wipro Ltd plunged more than 2% in Thursday's opening deals, trading near its 52-week low level after the company missed analyst estimates for June-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher employee-related costs pushed up the information technology services firm's overall expenses.