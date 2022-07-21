“Wipro's 1QFY23 results missed estimates, with the 200bps QoQ margin decline being the key disappointment. Deal TCV at US$1.1bn, strong net hiring, and healthy 2Q guidance of 3-5% QoQcc were encouraging. We lower our estimates by 1-6% and expect Wipro to deliver a 6% EPS CAGR in FY22-25. Weak EPS growth, a high risk of cuts to consensus estimates, and heavy reliance on acquisitions should weigh on the stock," said analysts at Jefferies while maintaining underperform rating on Wipro shares with a target price of ₹360.