Wipro shares trading at expensive valuation, offer little margin of safety, says Kotak Equities; downgrades to ‘Sell’
Wipro stock is expensive at 21X FY2026E earnings and trades at just 6-9% discount to Infosys and HCL Technologies despite significantly weaker fundamentals, Kotak Equities said.
Wipro shares are trading at an expensive valuation and the IT major is expected to see significant growth underperformance as compared to peers and industry, Kotak Institutional Equities.
