Wipro shares tumble over 6%, analysts recommend 'add' for further gains

Shares of Wipro on Thursday declined over 6% as investors booked profits at higher levels. The stock after opening on a weak note, further tumbled 6 % to ₹431 as the trade progressed on the BSE. At the NSE, it plunged 6.31% to ₹430. IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted nearly 21% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹2,968 crore for the December 2020 quarter, and said the demand environment is improving steadily.