What should investors do with Wipro shares post Q4 results?

As per Prabhudas Lilladher, Wipro’s new strategy and investments are progressing well – 60 synergy deals with Capco, 16% more senior leaders closer to clients and 30% YoY growth in cloud ecosystem in FY22. However, material large/mega deal wins or increase in organic revenue guidance from 2QFY23 will be key triggers for the stock going forward. The brokerage house has maintained Buy rating on the IT stock with price target of ₹616 per share.