Wipro stock falls nearly 8% after Q1FY25 earnings disappoint, analysts’ lower earnings forecasts

Wipro's Q1 FY25 financial performance disappoints, leading to an 8% share decline. Brokerage firms like Nomura, Citi, and Morgan Stanley maintain sell ratings but adjust target prices. Revenue drops 1.1% QoQ, with varying sector performance.

A Ksheerasagar
Published22 Jul 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Management maintains flat IT services revenue growth for the September ending quarter at $2,600 million to $2,652 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)1.0% to +1.0% in constant currency terms.
Management maintains flat IT services revenue growth for the September ending quarter at $2,600 million to $2,652 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)1.0% to +1.0% in constant currency terms.(REUTERS)

Shares of Wipro, a leading IT firm in India, fell nearly 8% in early morning trading today, reaching 513.25 per share. This decline followed disappointing June quarter results that fell short of investor expectations.

In response to the weak financial performance, several brokerage firms have reaffirmed their sell ratings on Wipro. Nomura has maintained its 'Sell' rating while raising its target price to 600 per share. Similarly, Citi has also maintained its 'Sell' rating but increased its target price to 495 per share, up from the previous target of 455 per share.

Also Read | Wipro vs TCS vs Infy vs HCL Tech: Which IT stock to buy after Q1 results 2024?

Morgan Stanley maintained its 'Underweight' on Wipro, raising its target price to 459 per share from 421 per share. Domestic brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities continues to anticipate that Wipro will underperform peers, while its inexpensive valuation and high dividend yield limit the downside potential. It retains its 'hold' rating on the stock with a price target of 530 apiece.

While Motilal Oswal cut its FY25E EPS by 1% and kept FY26E EPS broadly unchanged after its 1Q print, It reiterated its 'neutral' rating, as it views the current valuation as fair. Its price target implies 20x FY26E EPS. Kotak Institutional Equities has also retained its 'Sell' rating with a face value of 460 apiece. 

On Friday, after market hours, the company reported its gross revenue for the quarter at $2,635.8 million. This represents a 1.1% decline quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a 3.8% decrease year-over-year (YoY), marking the sixth consecutive drop in top-line revenue.

Also Read | Infosys hits new high, ups FY25 guidance. Has Kalki arrived for the IT sector?

The IT services segment generated revenue of $2,626 million, down 1.2% QoQ and 4.9% YoY (in constant currency terms, -1% QoQ and -4.9% YoY). Within this segment, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector grew by 0.3% QoQ, maintaining positive momentum for the second quarter due to increased deal flow.

However, other sectors such as energy and utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, and communications saw declines of 7%, 4.2%, 2.6%, and 1.2% QoQ, respectively.

The company has observed renewed growth potential in the consumer and communications sectors. Revenue in the Americas 1 region increased by 0.4% QoQ in constant currency, while Americas 2 experienced a decline of 0.7% QoQ. Capco achieved a growth rate of 3.4% QoQ, with expectations for continued momentum.

Also Read | HCL Tech share: Experts give ’buy’ tag after Q1 results 2024. Should you buy?

Conversely, Europe and the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) regions faced softness, with decreases of 1.4% and 4.2% QoQ, respectively.

Management maintains flat IT services revenue growth for the September ending quarter at $2,600 million to $2,652 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)1.0% to +1.0% in constant currency terms.

Despite falling revenues sequentially, the company has managed to maintain its operating margin. The Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) margin of Wipro increased marginally to 16.5% in Q1 FY25 from 16.4% reported in the March quarter of FY24.

Also Read | Nifty IT extends rally, crosses 40,000 level for first time; records 7% surge in 4 sessions

According to Nuvama, the margin improvement was driven by better utilization, productivity in fixed-price projects, and overhead optimization. Management anticipates these factors will continue to contribute to margin enhancements.

The total contract value (TCV) for the quarter was $3.3 billion, a 9% decrease from QoQ, with a large TCV of $1.2 billion.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$1 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
2 Hrs

2 of 7Read Full Story
3

3 of 7Read Full Story
19.50 L

4 of 7Read Full Story
250 MTPA

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹18.05 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹100/kg

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 10:25 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWipro stock falls nearly 8% after Q1FY25 earnings disappoint, analysts’ lower earnings forecasts

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

310.90
11:50 AM | 22 JUL 2024
4.6 (1.5%)

Tata Steel

160.30
11:50 AM | 22 JUL 2024
2.55 (1.62%)

Wipro

510.20
11:50 AM | 22 JUL 2024
-47.05 (-8.44%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

316.15
11:50 AM | 22 JUL 2024
12.35 (4.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Chemplast Sanmar

540.00
11:21 AM | 22 JUL 2024
36.55 (7.26%)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,085.70
11:22 AM | 22 JUL 2024
68.7 (6.76%)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

254.50
11:21 AM | 22 JUL 2024
13.7 (5.69%)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,134.40
11:21 AM | 22 JUL 2024
54.85 (5.08%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,510.00293.00
    Chennai
    75,657.000.00
    Delhi
    75,217.00732.00
    Kolkata
    75,144.00659.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue