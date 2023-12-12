Wipro stock rebounds 12% from November low, hovers near 52-week high
Shares of Wipro have bounced back strongly, gaining 12% to ₹422 apiece from the November low of ₹377. This resurgence has positioned the stock in close proximity to its 52-week high of ₹443.75 apiece.
Major IT stocks have gained momentum recently, driven by optimism about the potential ending of the US rate tightening cycle, a drop in inflation across key economies, and a decline in US bond yields.
