Wipro stock rebounds 12% from November low, hovers near 52-week high

Major IT stocks have gained momentum recently, driven by optimism about the potential ending of the US rate tightening cycle, a drop in inflation across key economies, and a decline in US bond yields.

Amid this backdrop, shares of Wipro have bounced back strongly, gaining 12% to ₹422 apiece from the November low of ₹377. This resurgence has positioned the stock in close proximity to its 52-week high of ₹443.75 apiece.

Despite the recent recovery, the stock remains 43% below its all-time high of ₹739.85 apiece.

In its recent note, domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said that Wipro's business has been lackluster over the last six quarters, following a robust FY22 performance after Thierry Delaporte assumed the role of CEO in July 2020.

The brokerage pointed out that demand softness in key verticals (BFSI and consumer) and high exposure to discretionary consulting verticals (especially Capco) have weighed on Wipro's operational performance, despite significant internal changes to improve decision-making and refresh business leadership.

While uncertainties surround the timeline for macroeconomic recovery in key markets, the brokerage said that easing inflation and lower interest rates could stimulate discretionary spending.

Given the high consulting exposure, the brokerage said Wipro could be among the early beneficiaries of a demand revival. It said this can act as an upside surprise for the stock with low expectations and a large valuation gap with peers (16% and 23% discount to large-cap and overall peer median FY25 P/E).

"We believe that the current valuation of 18x FY25E EPS is relatively inexpensive and can improve once the macroeconomic environment improves. We keep a close watch on macro-recovery and discretionary spending before we turn positive on the name. We remain 'neutral' with a target price of ₹460 apiece (premised on 20x FY25E EPS)," said the brokerage.

In terms of financials, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,667 crore in Q2FY24, which stood flat compared to a net profit of ₹2,649 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, the net profit decreased by 7.55% sequentially.

Its consolidated revenue from operations dropped marginally to ₹22,515 crore from ₹22,539 crore recorded in the September 2022 quarter. The IT segment revenue fell by 2.3% QoQ to ₹22,396 crore.



