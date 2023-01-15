Wipro's earnings were mixed with the company missing street estimates in terms of the top-line front during Q3FY23 while exceeding expectations related to profitability and operating margins. Another positive is that Wipro continued to record moderation in attrition rate for the fourth consecutive quarter, however, it reduced its workforce in Q3. Also, the company announced the lowest dividend compared to peers in Q3. Post third quarterly results, the majority of experts are upbeat on Wipro shares and have recommended buying.

