Wipro stock trading at 48% discount from all-time high; is now a good time to buy?
From its September 2023 high of ₹443.75 apiece, the stock has tumbled 14% to trade at the current level of ₹382. Moreover, it has plummeted by 47.32% from its all-time high of ₹726 apiece, achieved in January 2021.
Indian major IT stocks have been reeling under pressure, owing to recession concerns in key economies, ongoing rate hikes by major central banks, slowdown in deal wins and lacklustre earnings. In the past one year, majority of the large cap stocks in this space have underperformed compared to the broader markets. Notably, Wipro's stock underperformed significantly when compared to its industry peers.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started