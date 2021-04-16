Wipro surges 8% after Q4 profit beat estimates

Total contract value of Wipro's order book in the second half of FY21 increased by 33% year-on-year (y-o-y) to $7.1 billion, including large deal booking of $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. In addition, the overall deal pipeline continues to remain strong, and the company expects a large deal pipeline to be better than what it has seen in the second half of FY21.