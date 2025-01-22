Stock market today: Shares of Indian information technology (IT) companies rose in trade on Wednesday, January 22 despite high volatility in the stock market. Today's rise in IT stocks pushed the Nifty IT pack higher, making it the best-performing sectoral index in trade today.

IT heavyweights Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys rose 1.5% to 2% each in early trade on the NSE today, emerging as the top gainers in the Nifty IT pack.