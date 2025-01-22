Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wipro, TCS to Infosys: Why are Indian IT stocks rising despite volatile Indian stock market? EXPLAINED

Wipro, TCS to Infosys: Why are Indian IT stocks rising despite volatile Indian stock market? EXPLAINED

Saloni Goel

On January 22, Indian IT companies saw a rise in shares despite market volatility, with Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, and Infosys gaining 1.5% to 2% in early NSE trade, leading the Nifty IT pack.

IT heavyweights Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys rose 1.5% to 2% each in early trade on the NSE today, emerging as the top gainers in the Nifty IT pack.

Stock market today: Shares of Indian information technology (IT) companies rose in trade on Wednesday, January 22 despite high volatility in the stock market. Today's rise in IT stocks pushed the Nifty IT pack higher, making it the best-performing sectoral index in trade today.

IT heavyweights Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys rose 1.5% to 2% each in early trade on the NSE today, emerging as the top gainers in the Nifty IT pack.

More to come...

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.