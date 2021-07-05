Stocks to buy today: After strong closing on Friday weekend trade session at both Indian and US indices, bulls are expected to come strongly when the stock market opens on Monday. So, market experts have recommended retail investors to look at IT stocks as these shares are expected to remain bull's favourite for next one to two years. They said that if someone is looking forward to add some stocks in its portfolio today, then they can look at TCS, Wipro and Tech Mahindra shares and maximise their gains in long term.

Speaking on why one should buy IT stocks Tirthankar Das, Head of Technical Research at Ashika Stock Broking said, "Nifty IT index is moving in a strong uptrend making higher top and higher bottom formation after breaching its earlier high and trading above breakout level of rising channel on monthly chart. It is now around its all-time high with RSI oscillator also showing strength on both weekly and monthly scale, which certainly bodes well for the bulls. IT space continues to outperform with most of the stocks placed at their 52 weeks high with weekly 14 periods RSI in an uptrend and is seen rebounding taking support from its average thus validates positive bias."

Highlighting the fundamentals supporting IT stocks in upcoming trade sessions Jitesh Ranawat Head Institutional Sales at Marwadi Shares and Finance said, "IT sector has been the bellwether of the Indian stock markets and has performed really well in the past one year on the back of digitisation. This has resulted in strong deal momentum and large deal bookings for large IT players. Positive commentary by the players in terms of margin and CC (constant currency) growth led to PE expansion of all the companies and right now most of them are trading at valuations that are above the 10-year historical averages showcasing higher growth expectations. Also since the sector is cash-rich we would recommend looking to buy them on dips as the outlook for the next 2 years looks good on the back of stronger growth supported by large deal wins."

Asked about the shares to buy today when the stock market opens today experts recommended Wipro, TCS and Tech Mahindra stocks.

Wipro share price outlook

Speaking on the Wipro share price target Tirthankar Das of Ashika Stock Broking said, "Wipro shares are taking support at 23.6 per cent retracement of recent up move and previous breakout area signaling further upward momentum in coming sessions. One can buy the stocks in the range of ₹520 to ₹525 for the target of ₹585 maintaining stop loss at ₹487."

However, Sandep Matta, founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors said that the stock is a portfolio stock and one can buy the counter for long-term eyeing ₹900 target in next two years.

TCS share price prediction

On why one should buy TCS shares today Tirthankar Das said, "In structural uptrend forming higher peak and higher trough in all time frame. It has recently generated a breakout above six months range facing resistance for multiple number of time."

Predicting upside move in the IT counter in short-term Tirthankar Das said that one can buy TCS shares in the range of ₹3250 to rs 3270 for the target of ₹3675 maintaining stop loss at ₹3120.

On TCS share price target in long-term Sandep Matta of TRADEIT said, "TCS is a protfolio stock and one should buy the counter for long-term time-horizon as the counter may go up to ₹4800 in next two years."

Tech Mahindra share price forecast

Speaking on Tech Mahindra share price target and the reason fuelling this particular share in upcoming trade sessions Sandep Matta said, "This counter is going to become one of the major beneficiaries of the 5G rollout. So, the stock is expected to remain strong from the fundamental perspective and hence in next two years, I am expecting the counter to go up to ₹2,000 mark."

Tech Mahindra share price had close price of ₹1089.50 at NSE on Friday.

