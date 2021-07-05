Wipro, TCS to Tech Mahindra — experts give 'buy' tag to these IT stocks

Highlighting the fundamentals supporting IT stocks in upcoming trade sessions Jitesh Ranawat Head Institutional Sales at Marwadi Shares and Finance said, "IT sector has been the bellwether of the Indian stock markets and has performed really well in the past one year on the back of digitisation. This has resulted in strong deal momentum and large deal bookings for large IT players. Positive commentary by the players in terms of margin and CC (constant currency) growth led to PE expansion of all the companies and right now most of them are trading at valuations that are above the 10-year historical averages showcasing higher growth expectations. Also since the sector is cash-rich we would recommend looking to buy them on dips as the outlook for the next 2 years looks good on the back of stronger growth supported by large deal wins."