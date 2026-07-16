Wipro, Tech Mahindra Q1 Results 2026 LIVE: IT stocks mixed ahead of key earnings

Wipro, Tech Mahindra Q1 Results 2026 LIVE: IT stocks are in focus on Thursday, with two major IT companies set to announce their Q1 results today. Indian IT companies are expected to report muted June-quarter earnings amid volatile macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical tensions and rising pressure from clients to pass on AI-led productivity gains. These factors are likely to weigh on revenue growth for several companies.

Wipro, India’s fourth largest IT services company, and Tech Mahindra will declare their Q1 results 2026 today.

Here’s what to expect from Wipro and Tech Mahindra Q1 results.

Wipro Q1 Results Preview

Wipro is expected to report 1.5% QoQ dip in IT Services revenue, weighed down by delayed ramp-ups, weakness in a large client, and softer US BFSI segment

Recurring IT Services EBIT margins are expected to dip 30 bps QoQ given balance wage hikes, investment and large deal ramp up cost which will be partly compensated by tailwinds from currency and cost efficiencies, according to brokerage firm Equirus Securities.

It expects Wipro to guide for dip of 2% to flat growth QoQ in IT Services’ US dollar sales in CC terms for Q2FY27. Order intake, especially for large deals, is expected to remain healthy given ongoing aggression in large deal pursuit by Wipro.

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results Preview

Tech Mahindra is expected to report 1% QoQ growth in revenue in CC terms, led by continued ramp-up of large telecom deals, while BFSI should remain healthy, analysts said.

Deal momentum is estimated to remain healthy. Hi-Tech segment may stay soft due to cautious discretionary spending, while Manufacturing is likely to remain stable despite weakness in US auto.

The company’s EBIT margin to improve 50 bps QoQ to 14.3%, supported by delivery efficiencies, gross margin improvement, and ongoing Project Fortius initiatives

Wipro shares and Tech Mahindra shares traded higher ahead of the Q1 results announcement today.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Wipro Q1 results and Tech Mahindra Q1 results.