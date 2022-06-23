Wipro, Tech Mahindra shares near 52-week low. Right time to accumulate?2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 07:39 AM IST
In recent stock market sell-off after outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war, a good number of stocks have witnessed heavy corrections. Shares of Wipro and Tech Mahindra are one of them. These two stocks are trading close to its 52-week low that may attract positional investors who are looking for quality stocks available at attractive valuations. Wipro share price today is ₹411.80 apiece, which is close to its 52-week low of ₹402.05 on NSE whereas Tech Mahindra share price today is ₹983, less than ₹40 away from its 52-week low ₹943.70.