Wipro, Tech Mahindra shares near 52-week low. Right time to accumulate?

Suggesting positional stock market investors to keep an eye on speculations about slowdown in the US economy, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Both Wipro and TechM shares are available at an attractive valuations but due to the speculations about slowdown in the US economy, global equity markets may remain under pressure in short to medium term. So, upside in most of the stocks is expected to remain limited and bears are expected to remain dominant in short to medium term. So, bulls are advised to buy Wipro and TechM shares in a calibrated manner maintaining buy on dips strategy in these two stocks."