Wipro to declare Q1FY27 results, interim dividend on this date. Check details

Wipro, the country's fourth-largest IT services firm, on Tuesday, July 7, said its board of directors will meet on July 16 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27).

The company will announce its earnings after market hours, following which the senior management will discuss the company's performance for the quarter.

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The company has further informed that the trading window for dealing in the company's securities by designated persons will remain closed from June 16, 2026, until the close of business on July 18, 2026.

Meanwhile, the board will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27. In the preceding quarter, the company had announced a ₹15,000 crore share buyback, the largest in its history.

Wipro Q4 Results FY26 For the March quarter ending, the company reported a net profit attributable to equity holders of ₹3,502 crore, down from ₹3,569 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a marginal decline of 1.85%. However, net profit increased 12.27% sequentially from ₹3,119 crore reported in the December quarter.

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The IT major reported revenue of ₹24,236 crore in Q4, registering a 9.77% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹22,504.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue also grew 3% from ₹23,555.8 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

For the full financial year FY26, Wipro posted a net profit of ₹13,197.4 crore, reflecting a marginal 0.47% increase over FY25. Revenue for the year rose 3.96% to ₹92,624 crore.

The Bengaluru-based IT firm had guided for Q1FY27 revenue to be in the range of flat to a 2% decline sequentially in constant currency terms. This translates into a revenue range of $2,597 million to $2,651 million.

Management attributed the subdued outlook to delays in ramping up a large client engagement and slower growth from an existing banking client. The company does not provide full-year revenue guidance.

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Wipro shares crash 34% in 2026 The company's shares have been under sustained selling pressure since the start of the year amid fears of AI-led disruption, which were later compounded by geopolitical tensions and growing expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate hike this year.

Although the stock attempted a recovery on a few occasions, each rebound was met with renewed selling.

Over the last six months, the stock ended four months in the red, with June recording the steepest monthly decline of 16.5%, followed by a 15% drop in March.

So far this year, the stock has lost 34% of its value, falling to levels last seen in 2020. The sharp decline has also pushed the company's market capitalisation below ₹2 lakh crore.

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The last time Wipro witnessed a comparable annual decline was in 2008 and 2022, when the stock plunged 55% and 45%, respectively.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.