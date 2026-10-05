Wipro to declare Q2 results on October 15; here’s what investors should watch

Wipro, the country's fourth-largest IT services firm, on Monday, October 5, said its board of directors will meet on October 15 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter, and half year ended September 30, 2026.

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The company will announce its earnings after market hours, following which the senior management will discuss the company's performance for Q2 and H1 FY27.

The company has further informed the exchanges that the trading window for dealing in the company's securities by designated persons is closed from September 16, 2026, until the close of business on October 17, 2026.

For the second quarter ending September 2026, Wipro expects IT services revenue in the range of $2.574 billion to $2.627 billion, implying constant currency growth of -1.5% to +0.5% sequentially.

Brokerages see muted revenue growth Systematix Institutional Equities expects Wipro’s CC revenue to decline 0.6% QoQ, amid weak demand, pricing pressure and wallet-share losses in large accounts. However, inorganic contribution from Alpha Net and a full quarter of Olam revenues should provide some support.

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The brokerage expects EBIT margin to expand by 20 basis points QoQ, supported by lower integration costs and the absence of the wage-revision impact. It expects Wipro to guide for -2% to 0% QoQ CC growth in 3Q FY27E. Large-deal TCV is expected at ~$0.8 billion.

JM Financial expects Wipro to report -0.5% CC QoQ growth, with a 10-basis-point cross-currency impact translating into -0.6% USD growth. The brokerage expects an inorganic contribution of around 80 bps during the quarter from Mindsprint (40 basis points) and Alphanet (40 basis points).

It expects a gradual improvement in margins as wage hikes are behind, with operational efficiencies providing a tailwind. Investments in the business and acquisitions are expected to remain headwinds.

The brokerage expects TCV to be in line with that of the past quarters and expects CC guidance for Q3 FY27 at -1.5% to +0.5%.

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Wipro Q1 results For the June quarter, the tech major posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,352 crore, registering a sequential fall of 4.2%. The company’s IT services revenue in Q1 FY27 grew 1.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹24,453 crore. In constant currency (CC) terms, IT services revenue fell 1.2% QoQ.

At the operating level, Wipro’s IT services EBIT fell 5.7% to ₹3,919 crore, while EBIT margin contracted by 130 basis points QoQ to 16%, impacted by wage hikes, large-deal ramp-ups, acquisition integration, and continued AI investments.

On the deal front, Wipro reported total bookings of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Large deal bookings rose 12.9% sequentially in constant currency to $1.63 billion, with the company signing 13 large deals.

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Wipro emerges as top laggard among tech stocks The shares began their one-way fall in February 2025, which later turned into a prolonged correction, wiping out crores of investors' wealth, after the stock had witnessed a sustained rally between 2016 and 2021.

Although the stock attempted a recovery on a few occasions this year, each rebound was met with renewed selling, dragging it to its lowest level in six years on September 29.

Over the last nine months, the stock ended five months in the red, with June recording the steepest monthly decline of 16.5%, followed by a 14% drop in September.

So far this year, the stock has lost 38% of its value, establishing itself as the worst performer among large-cap tech stocks. The sharp decline has also pushed the company's market capitalization below ₹1.6 lakh crore.

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The last time Wipro witnessed a comparable annual decline was in 2008 and 2022, when the stock plunged 55% and 45%, respectively.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.