Wipro to TCS — experts recommend buy on these IT stocks

Stocks to buy today: The nation is celebrating Akshaya Tritiya today. The day is considered an auspicious day for making new investments. So, those who have long-term vision, say for one years, the market experts have recommended these two IT stocks as their Akshaya Tritiya stock picks. They said that fresh Covid-19 cases in India have come down but the fear is still round the corner and hence one should remain vigilant while making any stock investment decision. They said that due to the Covid-19 spread IT sector will outperform other sectors in long-term. On this Akshaya Tritiya experts advised stock market investors to buy Wipro and TCS — two large-cap IT stocks to buy today for one year or more than one year time-frame.

Unveiling important numbers in regard to Wipro share price Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL securities said, "One can buy Wipro shares at around ₹500 for the target of ₹700 keeping strict stop loss at ₹444." Currently, Wipro share price is trading at ₹498.40 (9:32 AM) at NSE and one can buy Wipro stocks at the current market price as well, said Ravi Singhal.

On TCS share price levels Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "One can buy TCS shares at around ₹3,000 for one year target of ₹4,000 maintaining strict stop loss at ₹2,880." TCS share price is currently trading at ₹3,043.60 at NSE (9:33 AM).

