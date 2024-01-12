Wipro vs HCL Tech Q3 earnings: 5 most important comparisons you should know
The revenues of Wipro came in at ₹22,205 crore in Q3, indicating a 4.4% YoY drop, while HCL Tech reported consolidated revenue of ₹28,446 crore in Q3, reflecting a 6.5% YoY growth.
Wipro and HCL Tech have both released their Q3 FY24 numbers today in line with street estimates. However, HCL has outperformed Wipro across various metrics, including revenue and profit growth.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started