Dividend Stocks: Wipro Ltd , Zensar Technologies ltd share price remain in focus as will trade Ex-dividend today

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. As per the exchange data, these companies had announced corporate actions as dividend payout etc

The record date for the payout of Dividend by these companies stood as 28 January 2025. The same implied that as per the T+1 settlement mechanism, investors needed to buy shares of the above mentioned companies a day before the record date for their names to appear in the list of eligible shareholders for receiving dividend payout.

Wipro dividend details Wipro Ltd had announced payment of interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share of par value ₹ 2 each to the Members of the Company. The Board of Directors of Wipro at their meeting on 17 January to consider unaudited financial years for quoter ending December, also had also considered and approved dividend.

Record Date for Wipro dividend had been decided as on January 28, 2025 .

The payment of Interim Dividend will be made on or before February 15, 2025.

Zensar Technologies Dividend details Zensar technologies had declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 (i.e., 100%) per Equity Share of ₹2.00 each of the Company. The Board of Directors of Zensar technologies at their meeting on 22 January 2025 to considered and approve the un audited financial results also had approved the dividend.

The interim dividend shall be paid to the Members on or before February 10,2025, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares. The record date fixed for the purpose stood as on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

Other companies to trade Ex-Dividend Other companies to trade Ex-dividend include Tips Music, Wendt (India), Mangalam Industrial Finance