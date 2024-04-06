Wipro 's share price rose 121.43 per cent during Thierry Delaporte's tenure as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of India's fourth-largest technology major. Delaporte took over as Wipro boss in July 2020 when the Wipro's closing price was seen at ₹219.05 (on July 1, 2020) compared to the latest closing price of ₹485.05 (on April 5, 2024). The stock has given returns of over 121 per cent in the last 14 quarters, under Delaporte's tenure.

Delaporte resigned from his position earlier today and Srinivas Pallia will succeed him as the new CEO, announced Wipro in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The outgoing CEO will be relieved from his duties from May 31, 2024. Pillai will take over from April 7, 2024 for a period of five years.

Coming to Wipro's financials, the tech major's revenue increased 53.5 per cent from July 1, 2020 till the third quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), while net profit also rose 19.6 per cent during Delaporte's tenure as Wipro CEO.

