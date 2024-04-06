Wipro's stock price rose 121% during Thierry Delaporte's tenure, revenue up 53.5% in last 14 quarters
Delaporte took over as Wipro boss in July 2020 when the Wipro's closing price was ₹219.05 (on July 1, 2020) compared to the latest closing price of ₹485.05 (on April 5, 2024).
Wipro's share price rose 121.43 per cent during Thierry Delaporte's tenure as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of India's fourth-largest technology major. Delaporte took over as Wipro boss in July 2020 when the Wipro's closing price was seen at ₹219.05 (on July 1, 2020) compared to the latest closing price of ₹485.05 (on April 5, 2024). The stock has given returns of over 121 per cent in the last 14 quarters, under Delaporte's tenure.
