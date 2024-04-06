Wipro's share price rose 121.43 per cent during Thierry Delaporte's tenure as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of India's fourth-largest technology major. Delaporte took over as Wipro boss in July 2020 when the Wipro's closing price was seen at ₹219.05 (on July 1, 2020) compared to the latest closing price of ₹485.05 (on April 5, 2024). The stock has given returns of over 121 per cent in the last 14 quarters, under Delaporte's tenure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delaporte resigned from his position earlier today and Srinivas Pallia will succeed him as the new CEO, announced Wipro in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The outgoing CEO will be relieved from his duties from May 31, 2024. Pillai will take over from April 7, 2024 for a period of five years.

Coming to Wipro's financials, the tech major's revenue increased 53.5 per cent from July 1, 2020 till the third quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), while net profit also rose 19.6 per cent during Delaporte's tenure as Wipro CEO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

more to come

