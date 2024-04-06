Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wipro's stock price rose 121% during Thierry Delaporte's tenure, revenue up 53.5% in last 14 quarters

Wipro's stock price rose 121% during Thierry Delaporte's tenure, revenue up 53.5% in last 14 quarters

Nikita Prasad

  • Delaporte took over as Wipro boss in July 2020 when the Wipro's closing price was 219.05 (on July 1, 2020) compared to the latest closing price of 485.05 (on April 5, 2024).

(File Photo) Wipro Ltd logo seen displayed in illustration taken, REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Wipro's share price rose 121.43 per cent during Thierry Delaporte's tenure as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of India's fourth-largest technology major. Delaporte took over as Wipro boss in July 2020 when the Wipro's closing price was seen at 219.05 (on July 1, 2020) compared to the latest closing price of 485.05 (on April 5, 2024). The stock has given returns of over 121 per cent in the last 14 quarters, under Delaporte's tenure.

Delaporte resigned from his position earlier today and Srinivas Pallia will succeed him as the new CEO, announced Wipro in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The outgoing CEO will be relieved from his duties from May 31, 2024. Pillai will take over from April 7, 2024 for a period of five years.

Coming to Wipro's financials, the tech major's revenue increased 53.5 per cent from July 1, 2020 till the third quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), while net profit also rose 19.6 per cent during Delaporte's tenure as Wipro CEO.

more to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
