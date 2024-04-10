FMEG Industry: Wire and cable stocks offer a huge opportunity; should you invest?
Cable and wire stocks are booming post-pandemic, driven by rural electrification, clean energy transition, and FMEG segment focus. The industry has potential to double GDP growth, with additional avenues from EVs and solar energy.
Cable and wire stocks have been on a tear since the pandemic, with many companies delivering multi-bagger returns. The consumer electricals industry, which also includes fast moving electrical goods (FMEG), is estimated to post 10% CAGR in FY23-27E on the back of rural electrification, growth in real estate, transition towards clean and green energy, disposable income growth, shift towards branded players and investments in infrastructure projects. Many wire and cable manufacturers have increased their focus on the high-margin FMEG segment (fans, lights, etc.), which has grown at 10% annually, for the last five years.
