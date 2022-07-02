With 1-year CAGR of 990% this multibagger stock to turn ex-bonus soon2 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2022, 03:42 PM IST
EKI Energy Services is a large-cap firm that operates in the commercial service industry, with a market cap of ₹20,622 Cr. Globally, the organisation offers solutions for climate change, carbon credits, and sustainability. The organisation provides environmentally friendly services like carbon offset standards, carbon offsetting, renewable energy attributes, carbon foot printing & neutrality in an effort to create a low-carbon economy worldwide.