With 1-year CAGR of 990% this multibagger stock to turn ex-bonus soon

The stock climbed 3.50 per cent from its previous close of ₹7240.70 and settled at ₹7494.30 on Friday on BSE. The stock has increased significantly over the past year from ₹688.25 on July 2, 2021 to the current level, representing a multibagger return of 989.72 per cent or an approximate CAGR of 990 per cent. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has fallen 28.06 per cent so far in 2022, and over the past month, it has declined 0.52 per cent. The stock has climbed by 12.44 per cent during the past five trading sessions, and over the past two days, it has surged by 4.1 per cent.