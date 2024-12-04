New Delhi [India], : Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena has declared that the national capital has emerged as the Electric Vehicle capital of India.

Highlighting the city's progress in promoting clean and green mobility, she revealed that Delhi boasts the highest number of registered EVs in the country.

"Delhi has become the EV capital of the country. Currently, 12 per cent of all vehicles registered in Delhi are electric. To encourage the adoption of EVs, we have recently renewed our EV policy, which includes exemptions on road tax for electric vehicles," said CM Atishi.

She further stated that the development of EV charging infrastructure is being expedited across the city to facilitate the growth of EV usage and make it more convenient for residents to transition to sustainable transportation.

"The development of charging infrastructure is also progressing in Delhi to promote EV sales," she added.

This progress underscores the city's environmental goals to reduce vehicular pollution and transition towards cleaner energy solutions. The initiatives are expected to significantly boost EV sales and enhance Delhi's green footprint.

According to a report by FICCI and Yes Bank, the top five states in the country accounted for more than half of EV sales in FY24, with the spread of EV adoption improving over the past four years.

The report highlighted the crucial role states play in India's EV transition as the country strives to meet its net-zero targets. It urged a doubling of the current EV penetration rate to meet national goals by 2030 and called for states to extend their EV policies until 2030. It also emphasised the need to mandate EV adoption in public transport and fleet operations.

With many states' EV policies nearing expiration, the report stressed the importance of providing a stable and long-term policy framework to attract investors and accelerate EV adoption.

The report provided a roadmap to bridge the gap between ambition and execution, offering actionable recommendations to enhance Zero Emission Vehicle penetration across the country.