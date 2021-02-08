With 15,000 taken out, analysts eye now 15,500 levels for Nifty

Indian stock markets remained firm in afternoon trade with Sensex trading over 700 points higher and Nifty near 15,150. Indian shares are up for the sixth straight session, as the Budget-inspired rally continued, with banks and automakers leading broad-based gains.

Strong corporate earnings and positive global markets have also aided the upbeat sentiment. Among the Sensex stocks, M&M was up 7%, Bajaj Finserv 3%, Axis Bank 3%, L&T 2.8% and Bharti Airtel 2.8%.

"Just as expected last week, 15000 was merely a psychological resistance. The Nifty has flown out of that level this morning and we should be headed to 15200. If the markets can sustain at these levels, the index might surprise us by moving up all the way to 15500. 14600 has now become good medium-term support for the markets and if we can keep above that level, every dip can be utilized as a buying opportunity," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

"The fundamental factor supporting India's outperformance in February ( Nifty up by 7%) is the Q3 results, which have beaten expectations by an impressive margin across industries. There are clear indications that we are in an expansionary phase in the earnings cycle. If this momentum sustains and the FIIs continue to buy, the market can move up further, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The excellent results from the banking sector saw the Bank Nifty move up by 17% so far in Feb with SBI clocking big gains. The trading opportunities in PSU banks are not likely to last long. Investors should stick to quality. The focus on infra capex in the budget has brought renewed interest in capital goods stocks. More money is likely to flow into IT too," he added.

"15200 can be the next resistance on the Nifty 50 Index. FPIs and FIIs continue to buy in the Indian market." said Likhita Chepa, Senior Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research Limited-Investment Advisor.

