With 15,000 taken out, analysts eye now 15,500 levels for Nifty

"Just as expected last week, 15000 was merely a psychological resistance. The Nifty has flown out of that level this morning and we should be headed to 15200. If the markets can sustain at these levels, the index might surprise us by moving up all the way to 15500. 14600 has now become good medium-term support for the markets and if we can keep above that level, every dip can be utilized as a buying opportunity," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.