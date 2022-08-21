With 170% dividend & 2.80% yield, multibagger stock shall trade ex-dividend soon

As per the data available on BSE, 26/08/2022 has been set as the record date and 25 Aug 2022 has been set as the ex-date for dividend purposes. On Friday the shares of Godawari Power and Ispat Limited closed on the NSE at ₹303 apiece, down by 1.99% from the previous close of ₹309.15 per share. On Friday the total traded volume for the stock was 5,16,897 shares amounting to the traded value of ₹1,583.00 lacs. The 20-Day average trading volume of the stock is 349,193 shares. In the last 5 years, the stock price has risen from ₹66 per share as of 1st September 2017 to the current level which logs in a multibagger return of 359.09%. In the last 3 years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 619.41%. However, in the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 48.14% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 9.60% so far in 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}