With 2,006.91% return in 1 year, this multibagger stock hits 5% upper circuit3 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 09:18 PM IST
The market capitalization of the small-cap firm Katare Spinning, which is listed on the BSE, is ₹112.89 Cr. This company operates in the consumer discretionary industry. The company manufactures textiles and also handles cotton blending and spinning activities. Based in Solapur, India, Katare Spinning Mills sells cotton and synthetic yarn. In the instance of Katare Spinning Mills on Wednesday, only buyers were there at the closing session as the stock reached a 5% upper circuit on the BSE at ₹396.10 per share. This closing price is an upside gap of 5.00% from its previous closing of ₹377.25 and at the current level the stock is below its upper price limit of 415.90(5%) and above its lower price limit of 376.30(5%). Since June 27, 2022, the price of Katare Spinning Mills shares has been rising steadily and has been seen hitting back-to-back upper circuits. Today, 2,007 shares were traded on the BSE.