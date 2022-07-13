The market capitalization of the small-cap firm Katare Spinning, which is listed on the BSE, is ₹112.89 Cr. This company operates in the consumer discretionary industry. The company manufactures textiles and also handles cotton blending and spinning activities. Based in Solapur, India, Katare Spinning Mills sells cotton and synthetic yarn. In the instance of Katare Spinning Mills on Wednesday, only buyers were there at the closing session as the stock reached a 5% upper circuit on the BSE at ₹396.10 per share. This closing price is an upside gap of 5.00% from its previous closing of ₹377.25 and at the current level the stock is below its upper price limit of 415.90(5%) and above its lower price limit of 376.30(5%). Since June 27, 2022, the price of Katare Spinning Mills shares has been rising steadily and has been seen hitting back-to-back upper circuits. Today, 2,007 shares were traded on the BSE.

Katare Spinning share price history

The stock has climbed from ₹18.80 on July 19, 2021, to its current level during the past year, representing a spectacular multibagger return of 2,006.91 per cent at a time when the Sensex only had a 1.15 per cent rise, outperforming the index by 2005.76 per cent. A multibagger return of 794.13 per cent has been generated by the stock so far in 2022, compared to the Sensex's decline of 9.58 per cent over the same period as the stock has rallied from ₹44.30 as of January 3, 2022, to the present level on a year-to-date basis. The stock has gained from ₹68.50 on January 14, 2022, to its current level over the past six months, representing a multibagger return of 478.25 per cent compared to the Sensex's fall of 12.59 per cent over the same time period. The stock has surged 51.56 per cent over the last month, outperforming Sensex's 1.56 per cent rise, and in the last 5 trading days, the stock has surged 21.88%, outpacing the Sensex's 0.89 per cent decline over the same time period.

Key takeaways of Katare Spinning shares

The company's 52-week high on the BSE was ₹497.10 on April 8, 2022, and its 52-week low was ₹17.85 on September 27, 2021. This means that the stock is now trading 20.31 per cent below its 52-week high and 2119.04 per cent above its 52-week low. The stock achieved an intraday high of ₹396.10 during trading today and an intraday low of ₹396.00. The company's strong TTM EPS Growth of ₹52.47 Cr, which places it among textile firms with high TTM EPS Growth, says loudly about the company's effectiveness in terms of its business potential. The company reported an EPS of Rs. 27.79 Cr. for the quarter that ended in March 2022, which is the highest since March 2011 and reflects strong annual EPS growth. The stock presently has a delivery percentage of 98.8%, which is significantly higher than it was the previous day and the previous month and suggests intense purchasing pressure. The company has a promoter shareholding of 47.73% the lowest since Jun 2019 and the company has a book value per share of ₹438.82 which indicates that at the current price level the stock is trading at a low P/B of 0.91 times its book value.