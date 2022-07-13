With 2,006.91% return in 1 year, this multibagger stock hits 5% upper circuit

Key takeaways of Katare Spinning shares

The company's 52-week high on the BSE was ₹497.10 on April 8, 2022, and its 52-week low was ₹17.85 on September 27, 2021. This means that the stock is now trading 20.31 per cent below its 52-week high and 2119.04 per cent above its 52-week low. The stock achieved an intraday high of ₹396.10 during trading today and an intraday low of ₹396.00. The company's strong TTM EPS Growth of ₹52.47 Cr, which places it among textile firms with high TTM EPS Growth, says loudly about the company's effectiveness in terms of its business potential. The company reported an EPS of Rs. 27.79 Cr. for the quarter that ended in March 2022, which is the highest since March 2011 and reflects strong annual EPS growth. The stock presently has a delivery percentage of 98.8%, which is significantly higher than it was the previous day and the previous month and suggests intense purchasing pressure. The company has a promoter shareholding of 47.73% the lowest since Jun 2019 and the company has a book value per share of ₹438.82 which indicates that at the current price level the stock is trading at a low P/B of 0.91 times its book value.