Shares of IT majors Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) and HCL Technologies rose nearly three per cent each during the trading session today, after reporting their April-June quarter results, which broadly came in line with mixed-to-muted estimates by analysts. Shares of TCS settled 2.47 per cent higher at ₹3,340.65 after hitting an intra day high of ₹3,366 apiece on the BSE.

On the other hand, HCL Tech settled with minor decline of 0.08 per cent lower at ₹1,109.20 after hitting an intra day high of ₹1,124.70 apiece on the BSE. Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended higher after hitting record highs on Thursday amid positive global cues as June inflation prints of the US fuelled hopes that the US Fed may end its rate hike cycle after July.

Sensex closed 165 points, or 0.25 per cent, higher at 65,558.89 while the Nifty50 ended the day at 19,413.75, up 29 points, or 0.15 per cent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices, too, hit their fresh all-time highs of 29,420.55 and 33,746.89 respectively.

TCS, HCL Tech Q1FY24 Results - The numbers

Azim Premji-backed Wipro earned a consolidated net profit of ₹2,870.1 crore in the June quarter, rising by 11.95 per cent compared to the year-ago period, while TCS also reported a 16.84 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹11,074 crore in the said quarter, compared to ₹9,478 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Sequentially, Wipro's net profit was down by 6.6 per cent, compared to ₹3,074 crore in the preceding March quarter, due to decline in all major financial metrics. Similarly, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, TCS's consolidated net profit was down 2.8 per cent, compared to ₹11,394 crore in the preceding March quarter of fiscal 2022-23 - similar to the trend shown by its rival tech player.

‘’The Q1 numbers may be muted, but this trend is expected to reverse in the coming couple of quarters. Indian IT companies are able to sustain margins, and order book size is growing. Recently, the US dollar has started to weaken due to rapid moderation of US inflation, which is likely to be a benefit for Indian IT services making them competitive in the current cost-centric scenario,'' said Vinod TP, Research analyst at Geojit Financial Services.

‘’This will also improve the outlook of the US economy in the future and boost the domestic IT sector. It is a good contrast bet for long-term investors as sector valuation has moderated by more than 1/3rd and growth areas like Cloud, digitalization, AI, and cybersecurity are anticipated to be the future drivers.'' he added.

Brokerage View

According to Religare Broking, TCS posted in-line numbers for Q1FY24 with strong deals momentum and easing attrition, while a challenging macro environment and delay in spending will continue to impact sentiments for HCL Tech in the near-term.

For TCS, the brokerage has reitirated a ‘buy’ on the stock and sees a potential upside of 19.1 per cent with a target price of ₹3,882. TCS management was a bit cautious for the near term demand because of the prevailing macro uncertainty, however, in the longer term clients spending is expected to pick up pace while demand for cloud, transformation, AI and cyber would be healthy, according to analysts.

‘’TCS would continue to maintain its leadership position, innovate products in newer technologies as per the demand and focus on managing cost and operating margins. On the financial front, we have estimated its revenue/EBIT to grow at 16.0/18.2 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY23-25E,'' said Religare Broking.

For HCL Tech too, the brokerage has reitirated a ‘buy’ on the stock and sees a potential upside of 20 per cent with a target price of ₹1,333.

HCL Tech's management plan is to grow its software business as well as focus on building on newer technologies. Also, ahead there are expectations that clients would prioritize their spending and focus more on cost optimization and vendor consolidation along with AI technologies, according to the brokerage.

‘’So, from a medium to long term perspective are positive and have estimated its revenue/EBIT growth in INR terms to grow at a CAGR of 12.3 per cent/15.8 per cent over FY23-25E. Further, HCL is trading at comfortable valuation and we have assigned a P/E of 18x FY25E EPS,'' said Religare Broking.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

