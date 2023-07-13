With nearly 20% upside, Religare reiterates ‘buy’ on these IT majors post Q1FY24 results; do you own?3 min read 13 Jul 2023, 09:39 PM IST
According to Religare Broking, TCS posted in-line numbers for Q1FY24 with strong deals momentum and easing attrition, while a challenging macro environment and delay in spending will continue to impact sentiments for HCL Tech in the near-term.
Shares of IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies rose nearly three per cent each during the trading session today, after reporting their April-June quarter results, which broadly came in line with mixed-to-muted estimates by analysts. Shares of TCS settled 2.47 per cent higher at ₹3,340.65 after hitting an intra day high of ₹3,366 apiece on the BSE.
