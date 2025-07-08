With ₹3.4 trillion already in, are DIIs the new market movers from here on?
Summary
DIIs pumped ₹3.44 trillion into equities in Jan-Jun 2025, as SIPs surged and households embraced long-term investing—helping markets weather foreign outflows and volatility.
Even as foreign investors have turned cautious, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have emerged as the engines of India’s 2025 stock market rally—pumping in record inflows and offering a resilient counterweight to global volatility.
