Volatility down, but valuations stretched

So far in 2025, the Nifty 50 has gained more than 7% but it has been anything but a smooth ride, with wild swings of volatility along the way. India’s Volatility Index (VIX), also known as fear gauge, declined from a high of 22.79 on 7 April, the month when Trump first announced reciprocal tariffs, to over 12 level on Monday.