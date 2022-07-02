With 3-year CAGR return of 33%, this pharma stock sets record date for dividend

Small-cap firm RPG Life Sciences Ltd, with a market cap of ₹919 Cr, deals in the pharmaceutical industry. A division of RPG Enterprises, RPG Life Sciences is a diversified pharmaceutical company that operates in both domestic and foreign markets.
Small-cap firm RPG Life Sciences Ltd, with a market cap of ₹919 Cr, deals in the pharmaceutical industry. A division of RPG Enterprises, RPG Life Sciences is a diversified pharmaceutical company that operates in both domestic and foreign markets. More than 70,000 physicians in 52 countries use RPG Life Sciences products for more than 10 therapeutics. The company's product range covers more than 10 therapy categories, including nephrology, oncology, urology, and respiratory care. For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, the firm declared payment of the final dividend of Rs. 9.60 per equity share, subject to approval by the Members at the subsequent AGM, which will be placed on Friday, July 29 2022. The firm has set Friday, July 15, 2022, as the record date for the dividend in order to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility to receive the dividend, which would have a dividend value of 120% with a face value of ₹8. The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹556.15 is 1.71 per cent.
“The dividend, if approved at the ensuing AGM, will be paid within 30 days to those Members whose name appear in the Register of Members of the Company and/ or the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on Record Date," the company has said in BSE exchange filing.
The shares of RPG Life Sciences Ltd. on the NSE closed the day Friday at Rs. 560, down from its previous closing of Rs. 560.25 by 0.045 per cent. The stock price went from ₹446.90 on July 5, 2021 to the current level in the past year, representing a return of 25.31 per cent and a CAGR of around 25.56 per cent over that time. Similar to how the stock has evolved over the past three years, it went from Rs. 234.85 on July 4, 2019, to the current level, representing an approximate CAGR of 33.76 per cent and a multibagger return of 116%.
Year to date (YTD), the stock has fallen by 8.53 per cent, but during the last month, it has climbed by 11.90 per cent. The stock gained by 0.67 per cent during the last five trading sessions, and according to the last traded price, it is currently trading above the 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages but below the 5-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock is trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days, and 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) at the current price of ₹560. The stock reached a 52-week high of ₹752.45 on September 21, 2021, and a 52-week low of ₹441.00 on July 1, 2021, meaning that the current price of the stock is 25.57 per cent below the 52-week high and 26.98 per cent above the 52-week low.