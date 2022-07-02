With 3-year CAGR return of 33%, this pharma stock sets record date for dividend

Small-cap firm RPG Life Sciences Ltd, with a market cap of ₹919 Cr, deals in the pharmaceutical industry. A division of RPG Enterprises, RPG Life Sciences is a diversified pharmaceutical company that operates in both domestic and foreign markets. More than 70,000 physicians in 52 countries use RPG Life Sciences products for more than 10 therapeutics. The company's product range covers more than 10 therapy categories, including nephrology, oncology, urology, and respiratory care. For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, the firm declared payment of the final dividend of Rs. 9.60 per equity share, subject to approval by the Members at the subsequent AGM, which will be placed on Friday, July 29 2022. The firm has set Friday, July 15, 2022, as the record date for the dividend in order to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility to receive the dividend, which would have a dividend value of 120% with a face value of ₹8. The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹556.15 is 1.71 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}